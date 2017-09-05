By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel, hoping to be re-elected on 24 September, announced Monday that the government will increase an anti-pollution fund to €1 billion. Half of the fund will be financed by automakers, who increased pollution by designing cars that passed emissions tests, but were much dirtier on the road. The so-called Dieselgate scandal has become an election topic, with Merkel's opponents accusing her of being soft on the industry.