By EUOBSERVER

Parties in Kosovo with 63 of 120 seats agreed to a coalition deal on Monday, almost three months after it held elections. "Finally Kosovo has started to move," said Ramush Haradinaj, leader of one of the parties. Kosovo has the status of potential EU candidate, but while its 2008 independence from Serbia has been recognised by most EU countries, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain refuse to do so.