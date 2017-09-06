Ticker
Germany welcomes Putin 'surprise' on Ukraine peacekeepers
By EUOBSERVER
German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel has said he was "very pleased" with Russia's proposal to send "UN soldiers, a blue helmet mission in eastern Ukraine to implement the cease-fire" in the country. He called the proposal "surprising" after Russia had rejected similar initiatives in the past. Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced the idea at a BRICS summit in China on Tuesday. Russia tabled a draft UN resolution the same day.