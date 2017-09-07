Thursday

7th Sep 2017

Ticker

EU wants UK to work out Irish border solution

By

The EU will ask the UK to work out a solution on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland to preserve peace and avoid creating a hard border, according to media reports. The European Commission is expected to publish several position papers on Thursday (7 September), on the Irish border, data protection, geographical indicators and other issues. Top EU negotiator Michel Barnier will also give a press conference in Brussels.

Opinion

Supplying arms to Ukraine would be a mistake

The only viable option to avoid a revival of the war involves keeping the Ukraine conflict frozen with only partial implementation of the Minsk accords.

EU seeks new rules on internal border checks

EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said EU rules that allow states to impose internal border checks are being reformed, with a proposal set to be announced.

News in Brief

  1. Czech MPs lift immunity of prime minister candidate
  2. EU to increase North Korea sanctions
  3. Merkel tells voters to avoid left-wing parties
  4. EU wants UK to work out Irish border solution
  5. EU court backs US tech firm in antitrust case
  6. EU extends Russia blacklist for six months
  7. Germany welcomes Putin 'surprise' on Ukraine peacekeepers
  8. Poll shows Germans optimistic about their future

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  2. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  3. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell
  4. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  5. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency
  6. European Free AllianceFemu a Corsica. A Corsican Nationalist Party With a European Dimension
  7. Salzburg Global SeminarSeminar on Sharing Experiences Across Borders to Combat Extremism
  8. CYBERSEC 2017Public Policy Conference Focused on Strategic Aspects of Cybersecurity
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold
  10. European Jewish CongressEuropean Governments Must Take Stronger Action Against Terrorism
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceDoes Genetics Explain Why So Few of Us Have an Ideal Cardiovascular Health?
  12. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age