EU wants UK to work out Irish border solution
By EUOBSERVER
The EU will ask the UK to work out a solution on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland to preserve peace and avoid creating a hard border, according to media reports. The European Commission is expected to publish several position papers on Thursday (7 September), on the Irish border, data protection, geographical indicators and other issues. Top EU negotiator Michel Barnier will also give a press conference in Brussels.