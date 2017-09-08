Ticker
UK prime minister declines public address to MEPs
By EUOBSERVER
UK prime minister Theresa May has declined an invitation from president Antonio Tajani to address the European Parliament's plenary about Brexit, opting instead for a meeting with political group leaders in private, British media reported Friday. "The prime minister has confirmed to president Tajani that she would be happy to address the conference of presidents," said a Downing Street spokesperson, referring to the forum of political group leaders.