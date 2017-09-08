By EUOBSERVER

A Turkish-born German citizen is on trial in Turkey, under suspicion of being a supporter of cleric Fethullah Gulen, according to German media. Gulen is an arch-enemy of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blames Gulen for an attempted coup last year. The woman, who has reportedly been a German citizen for fifteen years, was arrested in August 2016, subsequently released after German pressure, but not allow to leave Turkey.