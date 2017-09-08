Friday

8th Sep 2017

German citizen on trial in Turkey's post-coup purge

By

A Turkish-born German citizen is on trial in Turkey, under suspicion of being a supporter of cleric Fethullah Gulen, according to German media. Gulen is an arch-enemy of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blames Gulen for an attempted coup last year. The woman, who has reportedly been a German citizen for fifteen years, was arrested in August 2016, subsequently released after German pressure, but not allow to leave Turkey.

UK's ideas on Ireland 'worry' EU negotiator

The UK cannot use relations with Ireland as a test case, warned Michel Barnier, as the EU published its own position on post-Brexit relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

