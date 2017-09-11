Ticker
Norwegians vote on Monday in closest election in decades
By EUOBSERVER
On the eve of Norwegian elections, polls predicted the closest election in decades with just a tiny lead for the ruling conservative leader, Erna Solberg, and her coalition partners. Voting continues on Monday with the result expected by the early hours of Tuesday. If Labour wins and forms a government based on the Greens, it could affect oil exploration. The Greens demand an end to petroleum production within 15 years.