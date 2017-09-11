Monday

11th Sep 2017

Norwegians vote on Monday in closest election in decades

On the eve of Norwegian elections, polls predicted the closest election in decades with just a tiny lead for the ruling conservative leader, Erna Solberg, and her coalition partners. Voting continues on Monday with the result expected by the early hours of Tuesday. If Labour wins and forms a government based on the Greens, it could affect oil exploration. The Greens demand an end to petroleum production within 15 years.

Juncker to outline EU vision This WEEK

Commission chief to kick off the political season with a new vision for the future of Europe as he begins the last full year of his term.

News in Brief

  1. Catalonia marks national day amid independence vote tension
  2. Greece: Breaking up with Turkey would be 'mistake'
  3. Report: Zimbabwe diamond sales violated EU rules
  4. German justice minister says AfD party violates constitution
  5. Concerns as Sweden and Russia start military drills
  7. Spanish government fears violence in Catalonia
  8. Portugal, Malta, and Spain popular among expats

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  2. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  3. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  4. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  5. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  6. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell
  7. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  8. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency
  9. European Free AllianceFemu a Corsica. A Corsican Nationalist Party With a European Dimension
  10. Salzburg Global SeminarSeminar on Sharing Experiences Across Borders to Combat Extremism
  11. CYBERSEC 2017Public Policy Conference Focused on Strategic Aspects of Cybersecurity
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold