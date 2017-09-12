By EUOBSERVER

Just a few weeks before federal elections, German justice minister Heiko Mass has warned the election platform of anti-immigration party AfD is illegal and violates the constitution. Germany's basic law permits "freedom of religion" and prohibits "discrimination on the grounds of faith or religious beliefs," he wrote in Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. The party is polling around 10 percent, which could make it a large opposition party in the Bundestag.