By EUOBSERVER

Ending EU accession talks with Turkey would be a "mistake," Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has warned. Speaking at a press conference in Thessaloniki on Sunday he said authoritarian Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan would welcome such a move because the EU entry process meant pressing ahead with "the needed democratisation of the country." German leader Angela Merkel recently said the EU should call off Turkey's negotiations.