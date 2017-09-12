Ticker
Corbyn calls for UK to preserve 'full access' to EU single market
By EUOBSERVER
UK opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn will call for the UK to retain "full access" to the EU single market in a speech Tuesday, the Guardian reported. Corbyn will tell a trade union conference that Labour wants a "jobs-first Brexit" that guarantees full access to the European market. Labour has been scrambling to come up with a coherent Brexit policy that distinguishes them from the Conservative's hard Brexit line.