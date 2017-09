By EUOBSERVER

Monsanto, the US agrochemical company that markets glyphosate under the brand name Roundup, has turned down an invitation to a public hearing at the European Parliament. In a letter dated 29 August, the firm described the 11 October debate on "The Monsanto Papers and Glyphosate" as an inappropriate forum to discuss the issues. Monsanto said the EU parliament was in no position to question the credibility of scientific output.