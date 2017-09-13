Wednesday

Juncker proposes new EU framework for investment screening

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in his state of the union speech on Wednesday (13 September) said that a new EU framework for foreign investment screening should be set up to protect Europe's strategic assets and businesses from hostile foreign takeovers. He promised deep examination and debate in cases of foreign invesment in strategic sectors. "It is a political responsibility to protect our collective security," Juncker said.

Analysis

Trump is 'gift' to China's EU agenda

The more harm Trump does to trans-Atlantic ties, the better for China's global interests, the author of a new study on Sino-European relations has said.

Feature

Nine lines that changed history - at least on the internet

Google has removed 800,000 search results across the EU following complaints from citizens, without the public knowing what has been removed, why it was removed or who complained. We revisit the case that rewrote history online.

Smugglers test migrant Black Sea route to Romania

Several hundred migrants and asylum seekers have arrived from Turkey to Romania in the past few weeks. Frontex, the EU's border agency, says the spike does not mean the route is reopening.

