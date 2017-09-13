Wednesday

13th Sep 2017

Ticker

Juncker: Turkey's EU membership out of the question for now

By

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that Turkey cannot join the EU in the near future. "Rule of law, justice and fundamental values have top priority [in accession process] and that rules out EU membership for Turkey in the foreseeable future," the commission president said, adding that the EU will always "stretch out a hand" towards Turkey. He also pleaded with Ankara to release journalists from its jails.

Visual Data

The Commission president in his own words

What do the most recurrent words in the Commission president's annual speech at the European Parliament say about our times? We had a closer look at the patterns.

Analysis

Juncker rules out an exclusive eurozone

The EU Commission president said that he wants "a stronger Economic and Monetary Union" but ruled out any ideas that could create a separate group within the EU.

EU to step up migrant returns

After Juncker's state of the union speech, the EU Commission is set to propose many new measures on migration before the end of the year, with an emphasis on returns, legal routes, and "solidarity" with African states.

Juncker calls for more united EU under one leader

The Commission president wants his position to be merged with the presidency of the European Council, and for all EU states to be in the eurozone and Schengen by 2019, post-Brexit.

Focus

EU to beef up cybersecurity agency

The Commission's president proposed to set up a European Cybersecurity Agency. The EU already has an agency for Network and Information Security.

News in Brief

  1. German MEP calls to block Russia pipeline
  2. Juncker: Turkey's EU membership out of the question for now
  3. EU preparing new proposal to send migrants home
  4. Juncker wants new European Cybersecurity Agency
  5. Juncker proposes new EU framework for investment screening
  6. Brexit: Next negotiation round delayed
  7. Monsanto rebuffs EU parliament invite
  8. French security bill threatens rights, says NGO

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  2. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  3. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  4. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  5. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  6. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  7. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  8. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  9. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  10. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  11. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  12. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell