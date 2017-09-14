Thursday

14th Sep 2017

Ticker

Ministers mull extending internal border checks

By

EU home affairs ministers, meeting in Brussels on Thursday, are to debate a proposal to allow Schengen-zone countries to reintroduce internal border checks for longer periods, using terrorism, and not migration flows, as a reason for internal controls, reports AFP. Germany, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and Norway reintroduced border controls in 2016 to cope with a massive migrant influx, but must end them on 11 November unless the scheme changes.

EU preparing to screen Chinese investments

The EU is to screen foreign investments to avoid takeovers in sensitive sectors. But the plan, mainly aimed at China, will raise political and technical difficulties.

Russian war game to 'intimidate' Nato allies

Russian and Belarusian tanks and infantry have begun surging toward EU borders in a massive war game taking place amid real Russian aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

EU countries cool on Juncker's ideas

There was not much enthusiasm voiced in EU countries after Juncker unveiled his grand ideas about a single EU president and a larger eurozone. Dutch PM Rutte suggested seeing an eye doctor.

Centre-right MEPs revive anti-NGO funding bid

MEPs in Strasbourg will vote later today on a transparency report, but amendments introduced in the last minute reduce public accountability and impose EU funding restrictions on NGOs.

News in Brief

  1. EU strengthens sanctions on North Korea
  2. New rules for EU commissioners' ethics welcomed
  3. Ministers mull extending internal border checks
  4. Theresa May to deliver key Brexit speech in Florence
  5. German MEP calls to block Russia pipeline
  6. Juncker: Turkey's EU membership out of the question for now
  7. EU preparing new proposal to send migrants home
  8. Juncker wants new European Cybersecurity Agency

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  2. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put Into Practice the Motto "Unity in Diversity"
  3. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels
  4. Idealist QuarterlyIdealist Quarterly Event: Building Fearless Democracies With Gerald Hensel
  5. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  6. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  7. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  8. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  9. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  10. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  11. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  12. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones