Ticker
New rules for EU commissioners' ethics welcomed
By EUOBSERVER
European Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, on Wednesday welcomed a decision by the College of Commissioners' to strengthen ethics and transparency rules that govern EU commissioners' activities, while in office and after they leave. The new measures include a more detailed Code of Conduct for Commissioners and publishing the Independent Ethical Committee's opinions on commissioners' post-mandate jobs. O'Reilly said she would now study the proposals.