By EUOBSERVER

The German Social-Democratic Party (SPD) is down to 20 percent of voting intentions, according to a poll published 10 days before the 24 September elections. Martin Schulz's SPD is lagging far behind chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian-Democrats (CDU), which have 31 percent. In third place is the far-right AfD party, with 12 percent of voting intentions. CDU's potential coalition partners, the Liberals and the Greens, have 9.5 and 7 percent.