Ticker
Schaeuble advises the ECB to be cautious
By EUOBSERVER
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has advised the European Central Bank (ECB) to be cautious when reducing the size of its bond-buying programme, "so that financial markets do not react over-nervously." Schaeuble, who had been critical of the ECB, said in an interview to the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that "the extraordinary monetary policy with low interest rates and bond-buying was necessary to overcome the economic crisis."