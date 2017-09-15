Ticker
Catalan leaders call on Spanish king and PM for dialogue
By EUOBSERVER
Catalan leaders have written to Spanish king Felipe VI and prime minister Mariano Rajoy, calling for "an open and unconditional dialogue" ahead of the independence referendum planned for 1 October. The president and vice-president of the Catalan government, the speaker of the Catalan parliament and the mayor of Barcelona want to discuss the conditions of the vote, which the Spanish government and constitutional court have said is illegal.