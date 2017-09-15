By EUOBSERVER

Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem and EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday that they hope to conclude the third review of Greece's bailout programme by the end of the year. The review, which consists of Greece adopting or implementing measures required by its international creditors, will allow the disbursement of a new tranche of aid. Greece has already received some €40 billion of the €85-billion programme agreed in 2015.