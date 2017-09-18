By EUOBSERVER

Over 700 mayors from Catalonia met Saturday in Barcelona to show strength before the region's independence vote on 1 October. The mayors face prosecution if they assist in the vote. Members of parliament, who signed the referendum bill, also face arrest, putting Catalonia's regional police force in an uneasy position of carrying out commands from Madrid in their own region. Spanish police on Sunday seized 1.3 million pamphlets supporting independence.