Monday

18th Sep 2017

Ticker

700 Catalan mayors support independence vote

By

Over 700 mayors from Catalonia met Saturday in Barcelona to show strength before the region's independence vote on 1 October. The mayors face prosecution if they assist in the vote. Members of parliament, who signed the referendum bill, also face arrest, putting Catalonia's regional police force in an uneasy position of carrying out commands from Madrid in their own region. Spanish police on Sunday seized 1.3 million pamphlets supporting independence.

Johnson challenges May on hard Brexit

In yet an another attempt at becoming Tory leader, the UK foreign secretary argues for a hard Brexit, while PM Theresa May is expected to set out her strategy, including a financial settlement with the EU, on Friday.

Anti-EU parties face funding cuts

Reforms proposed by Commission would reduce EU funding for nationalist and ultra-right European political parties by up to 66 percent.

News in Brief

  1. Former US envoy to work in EU lobby-law firm
  2. 700 Catalan mayors support independence vote
  3. FDP seeks finance job in German government
  4. UK wants to remain in Europol after Brexit
  5. Cyprus 'selling' EU citizenship to super rich
  6. Welsh first minister: Hard Brexit is like religious fundamentalism
  7. London underground attack was to 'cause significant harm'
  8. Turkey frees and expels French journalist

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  2. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  3. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  4. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels
  5. Idealist QuarterlyIdealist Quarterly Event: Building Fearless Democracies With Gerald Hensel
  6. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  7. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  8. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  9. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  10. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  11. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  12. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis