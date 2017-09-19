By EUOBSERVER

The far-right and pro-Russia AfD have 11 percent support in Germany ahead of Sunday's election, according to a poll by German newspaper Bild, making them likely to enter parliament for the first time as the country's third-largest party, followed by The Left (10%), a far-left and pro-Russia party. The centre-right CDU/CSU (36%) and centre-left SPD (22%) still dominated. Almost 60% blamed chancellor Angela Merkel's open migration policy for AfD's rise.