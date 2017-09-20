By EUOBSERVER

Hungary will launch a 'national consultation' on US-Hungarian financier and philanthropist George Soros, government spokesman Bence Tuzson said Tuesday, six months before expected general elections next April. It will be the third in a series of taxpayer-funded 'national consultations' by Viktor Orban's government. The first, in 2015, asked households about "immigration and terrorism". The second titled "Let's Stop Brussels" asked citizens for advice on how to deal with EU policies.