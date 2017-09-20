By EUOBSERVER

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday demanded that Iraqi Kurds cancel an independence referendum planned for 25 September, threatening consequences if they go ahead. "Steps such as demands for independence that can cause new crises and conflicts in the region must be avoided," Erdogan told the UN General Assembly. He also criticised the EU for sending only €820mn of the €6bn promised to help Turkey host 3 million refugees.