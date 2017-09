By EUOBSERVER

The Dutch government said Wednesday that it will ask the Supreme Court to overrule a ruling, which partially blamed the Netherlands for the 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica. In June, an appeals court said: "the state is liable for 30 percent of the losses suffered by the relatives" because Dutch peacekeepers handed men over to Bosnian Serb forces. A government spokesman had said the ruling was "incomprehensible".