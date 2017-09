By EUOBSERVER

A group of 25 environmental activists are trying to stop a ship carrying Volkswagen (VW) diesel cars to the UK, Greenpeace said on its website Thursday. "They won't give up until VW commits to send it's toxic cars away from the UK and ditch diesel for good," Greenpeace said. Monday marked two years since Volkswagen Group was outed by US authorities as having cheated in emissions tests.