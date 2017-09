By EUOBSERVER

EU leaders will discuss deepening monetary union at an informal summit "in December", European Council head Donald Tusk said on Thursday. The meeting, to discuss creating a eurozone budget and finance ministry and to advance steps on banking union, is to be held in an "inclusive format", Tusk said, indicating that non-members of the 19-nation euro bloc, except the UK, would be welcomed. The talks are part of post-Brexit reforms.