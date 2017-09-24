Sunday

24th Sep 2017

Ticker

EU to hail 'aspirations' of former Soviet states

By

EU states are preparing to say they "acknowledge the European aspirations and European choice" of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine in a statement at the so called Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November, according to a draft seen by RFE/RFL. They will "reaffirm the sovereign right" of former Soviet states to align themselves with the EU, adding that their policies are "not directed against anyone" in an allusion to Russia.

Merkel survives election 'earthquake'

Christian-democrat leader set to rule Germany together with liberals and greens, but with a new troublemaker - the AfD party - on the scene.

Analysis

Merkel-Macron: An EU motor in the making

Merkel's re-election is expected to revive the Franco-German EU motor, but the German leader and France's new ruler are still searching for a common vision.

May seeks EU grace period

Eagerly awaited Brexit speech was short on details, but May pledged to honour financial commitments while calling for a two-year transition deal after the UK left.

Hungary and Poland defy EU authority

Hungary and Poland have said they "don't want a mixed population", amid a tug-of-war with the Commission on migrants and rule of law.

Quiet showdown in Barcelona

Thousands of Catalans have taken to the streets, in protest against the Spanish government's efforts to prevent the independence referendum. Both sides know that violence would go against their cause.

