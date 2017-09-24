Ticker
EU to hail 'aspirations' of former Soviet states
By EUOBSERVER
EU states are preparing to say they "acknowledge the European aspirations and European choice" of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine in a statement at the so called Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November, according to a draft seen by RFE/RFL. They will "reaffirm the sovereign right" of former Soviet states to align themselves with the EU, adding that their policies are "not directed against anyone" in an allusion to Russia.