By EUOBSERVER

People working on the Greek islands at so-called hotspots, where arriving asylum seekers are registered, are understaffed. The complaints followed recent moves by the Greek government to take over the work previously done by NGOs. Staff, in a letter to migration minister Ioannis Mouzalas, said they had only one nurse for a population of 850 at the Kos island hotspot. Over 3,000 migrants have arrived on the islands since September.