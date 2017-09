By EUOBSERVER

Member of the European Parliament Fabio Di Masi was elected into the German parliament Sunday, his office said in a press release on Monday. He will step down as an MEP once the new Bundestag has its first sitting. Di Masi is in the far-left Die Linke party. A European Parliament spokeswoman told EUobserver she couldn't yet provide a comprehensive overview of which other MEPs will trade Brussels for Berlin.