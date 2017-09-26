Ticker
EU commission provides €2mn for food quality studies
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission has made €1 million available to member states that want to carry out studies on the alleged practice of "dual food quality", it announced Tuesday. Particularly eastern states have managed to make allegations of differing food quality into an EU-wide political issue, although it's unclear how widespread the practice is. The commission's Joint Research Centre will also receive €1 million, to develop a common measuring methodology.