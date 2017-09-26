Tuesday

26th Sep 2017

Ticker

EU commission provides €2mn for food quality studies

By

The European Commission has made €1 million available to member states that want to carry out studies on the alleged practice of "dual food quality", it announced Tuesday. Particularly eastern states have managed to make allegations of differing food quality into an EU-wide political issue, although it's unclear how widespread the practice is. The commission's Joint Research Centre will also receive €1 million, to develop a common measuring methodology.

Opinion

A social Europe needs better housing

EU social and urban policies should be more linked together and involve local authorities, in order to help people find affordable homes.

London firms seek free trade after Brexit

Financial services firms in London are proposing a free trade deal with the EU-27 to allow access to each others' markets without restrictions. They also propose a bilateral dispute settlement system.

News in Brief

  1. Tusk: No sufficient progress yet in Brexit talks
  2. EU commission provides €2mn for food quality studies
  3. Almost a third of Europeans unaware of cost-free roaming
  4. No immediate declaration after Tallinn digital summit
  5. Alternative women's rights fund raises €292mn
  6. Russian gay rights activist calls for EU action
  7. Food maker shamed on inferior products in Croatia
  8. British PM to meet EU president on Brexit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressExpresses Concern Over Worrying Gains for the Far-Right AfD
  2. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  3. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  4. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  5. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  6. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  7. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  8. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  10. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  11. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  12. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels

Latest News

  1. Egg scare prompts EU to consider national food safety officers
  2. EU commission says Spanish website seizures are legal
  3. EU commission sees 'more evidence' of dual food quality
  4. A social Europe needs better housing
  5. London firms seek free trade after Brexit
  6. Macron to lay out plan for EU 'pioneers'
  7. Polish president disappoints EU on judicial reform
  8. Italy brushes off southern alliance in EU agency race