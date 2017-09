By EUOBSERVER

The leader of Germany's liberal FDP party, Christian Lindner, has put a damper on hopes of forming a new governing coalition with Merkel's CDU/CSU and the Greens. "The four parties each have their own election mandates. Whether these can be allied without contradiction ... remains to be seen," he told Die Welt newspaper. Europe is one main areas where the FDP differs, not agreeing to a common eurozone budget.