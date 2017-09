By EUOBSERVER

The EU Court of Auditors said on Thursday that EU accounts for 2016 were "true and fair", and that the level of errors was lower than in previous years. EU spending totalled €136.4 billion in 2016 - €267 for every citizen. In the coming years, the guardian of EU money "will take greater account of internal controls" and "increase [its] focus on performance", its chief, Klaus-Heiner Lehne, said.