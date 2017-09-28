Thursday

28th Sep 2017

Monsanto banned from European Parliament

Monsanto employees are to be denied access to the European Parliament. The decision was taken Thursday by the conference of the presidents, which includes the institution's president and political group leaders, after the chemical multinational refused to participate in a hearing on glyphosate, a weedkiller that is used in Monsanto's Roundup product. The firm is suspected of influencing scientific assessments, on which EU decisions to authorise the product were based.

Macron to sell EU plan in Tallinn

EU leaders to discuss French president's reform plan over dinner in Estonia, but German chancellor Angela Merkel's hands tied for now by coalition talks.

  2. MEPs to call for postponing Brexit talks assessment
  3. Court of auditors rubberstamps EU accounts
  4. France and Italy announce plans to study naval partnership
  5. Corbyn to use Brexit for new industrial strategy
  6. SPD gets first female head of parliamentary group
  7. EU parliament to claw back €617,000 from eurosceptic group
  8. Croatia shuns alliances in race to host EU medicines agency

  1. ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids
  2. European Jewish CongressStrong Results of Far Right AfD Party a Great Concern for Germans and European Jews
  3. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  4. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  5. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  6. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  7. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  8. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  9. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  11. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  12. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice