By EUOBSERVER

Monsanto employees are to be denied access to the European Parliament. The decision was taken Thursday by the conference of the presidents, which includes the institution's president and political group leaders, after the chemical multinational refused to participate in a hearing on glyphosate, a weedkiller that is used in Monsanto's Roundup product. The firm is suspected of influencing scientific assessments, on which EU decisions to authorise the product were based.