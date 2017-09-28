Ticker
UN experts urge Spain to avoid violence in Catalonia
By EUOBSERVER
Two experts associated with the UN's human rights office have urged Spain to "respect fundamental rights" in Catalonia amid a crackdown ahead of its planned independence referendum. They said website closures, leaflet seizures, and arrests were "cutting off public information and the possibility of debate at a critical moment for Spain's democracy." They also urged "all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid violence of any kind".