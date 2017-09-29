Ticker
Merkel's chief of staff to take over Schaeuble's post
By EUOBSERVER
German chancellor Angela Merkel's longtime chief of staff, Peter Altmaier is to take over as acting German finance minister from Wolfgang Schaeuble when he leaves office, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday. Schauble is due to become speaker of the German parliament while Merkel's conservatives try to form a coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and environmentalist Greens after last weekend's election.