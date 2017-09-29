Friday

German chancellor Angela Merkel's longtime chief of staff, Peter Altmaier is to take over as acting German finance minister from Wolfgang Schaeuble when he leaves office, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday. Schauble is due to become speaker of the German parliament while Merkel's conservatives try to form a coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and environmentalist Greens after last weekend's election.

Ukraine should join central Europe trade club

With eight EU alumni, the EU integration expertise of the Balkan states, and an HQ in Brussels, the Cefta club is the perfect incubator for Ukraine's EU aspirations.

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Support Start-Ups
  2. ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids
  3. European Jewish CongressStrong Results of Far Right AfD Party a Great Concern for Germans and European Jews
  4. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  5. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  6. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  7. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  8. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  9. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  10. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  12. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens

