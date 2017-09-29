Ticker
Juncker: No sufficient progress on Brexit by October summit
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that "miracles" would be needed to achieve the 'sufficient progress' requirement in Brexit talks by end of October, to allow negotiations to begin on trade and the future relationship. Juncker was speaking to reporters in Tallinn, where an informal summit of EU leaders discussed the future of Europe and digital issues. The fourth round of Brexit talks ended on Thursday without a breakthrough.