Friday

29th Sep 2017

Ticker

Juncker: No sufficient progress on Brexit by October summit

By

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that "miracles" would be needed to achieve the 'sufficient progress' requirement in Brexit talks by end of October, to allow negotiations to begin on trade and the future relationship. Juncker was speaking to reporters in Tallinn, where an informal summit of EU leaders discussed the future of Europe and digital issues. The fourth round of Brexit talks ended on Thursday without a breakthrough.

Opinion

Ukraine should join central Europe trade club

With eight EU alumni, the EU integration expertise of the Balkan states, and an HQ in Brussels, the Cefta club is the perfect incubator for Ukraine's EU aspirations.

