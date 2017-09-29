Ticker
Juncker calls on ministers to agree on radio frequencies
By EUOBSERVER
EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker criticised telecommunications ministers on Friday for not having reached an agreement yet on a directive proposed in 2016, which included new rules on coordinating radio frequencies, known as spectrum. "One year later, nothing has been done. Prime ministers are in favour of this spectrum agenda, but several ministers are blocking the decision-making process in the [EU] Council. This has to be changed," said Juncker.