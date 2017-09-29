By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish government has declined to extradite Hamza Yalcin, a Swedish-Turkish journalist, to Turkey despite Turkey's assertion he was guilty of terrorist-related crimes. Spain said Yalcin, a political exile, should go free because Sweden had granted him refugee status. He had been arrested on 3 August on a Turkish Interpol request. Dogan Akhnali, a Turkish dissident whom Spain also detained on Turkey's say-so, is still awaiting his extradition decision.