By EUOBSERVER

The first same-sex marriage in Germany was celebrated in Berlin on Sunday, three months after the parliament unexpectedly legalised it. Two men, Bodo Mende and Karl Kreile, had their wedding in Schoenberg, a district of the capital. Germany became the 14th European country to adopt same-sex marriage, after chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of last month's elections, said her Christian-Democrat MPs could vote according to their conscience.