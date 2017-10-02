Monday

2nd Oct 2017

Ticker

Germany celebrates first same-sex marriage

By

The first same-sex marriage in Germany was celebrated in Berlin on Sunday, three months after the parliament unexpectedly legalised it. Two men, Bodo Mende and Karl Kreile, had their wedding in Schoenberg, a district of the capital. Germany became the 14th European country to adopt same-sex marriage, after chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of last month's elections, said her Christian-Democrat MPs could vote according to their conscience.

EU stays mute on Catalonia

EU leaders and institutions largely remain silent, despite calls to condemn the brutal police crackdown at polling stations in Catalonia during its disputed independence vote.

Catalonia's separatists claim victory after violent day

"The citizens of Catalonia have won the right to an independent state," the region's leader, Carles Puigdemont, said at the end of a day marked by Spanish police violence inside and outside polling stations.

Magazine

London prepares to say goodbye to EU agencies

The relocation of the EMA and the EBA after Brexit will leave a hole that will need to be filled, but opinion is divided among local business people as to whether the agencies will be missed.

News in Brief

  1. UK 'frustrated' by slow pace of Brexit talks
  3. Erdogan: Turkey doesn't need EU accession
  4. Spain declines to extradite Swedish-Turkish journalist
  5. Juncker announces proposal on 'fair and effective taxation'
  6. Macron: EU should have its own military tech agency
  7. EU leaders: 'digital revolution is here to stay'
  8. Juncker calls on ministers to agree on radio frequencies

