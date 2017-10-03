Ticker
EU Commission sees no role for itself in Catalan issue
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Monday called for "relevant players" in Spain and Catalonia "to move very swiftly from confrontation to dialogue", adding that "violence can never be an instrument in politics". The EU executive maintains that it sees no role for itself to mediate. "For the European Commission this is an internal matter for Spain that has to dealt with under the constitutional order of Spain," spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.