By EUOBSERVER

The Hungarian Socialist Party's candidate to unseat Viktor Orban as prime minister at the 2018 elections resigned on Monday. Laszlo Botka accused leftist parties of not wanting to beat Orban, and claimed Orban's party had infiltrated the opposition. "I did not know how much a political mafia has infused the democratic opposition, including my own party," Botka said. The far-right Jobbik party said it would reach out to leftist voters.