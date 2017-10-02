Monday

2nd Oct 2017

Tusk calls to avoid 'further escalation' in Catalonia

By

European Council president Donald Tusk appealed on Monday for "ways to avoid further escalation and use of force" in Catalonia. After speaking with Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy, he tweeted he shared Madrid's "constitutional arguments" that Sunday's independence referendum in Catalonia was illegal. Police were sent to prevent the vote, with more than 800 people injured, according to Catalan authorities. Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker also spoke to Rajoy on Monday.

EU stays mute on Catalonia

EU leaders and institutions largely remain silent, despite calls to condemn the brutal police crackdown at polling stations in Catalonia during its disputed independence vote.

