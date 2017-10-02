By EUOBSERVER

European Council president Donald Tusk appealed on Monday for "ways to avoid further escalation and use of force" in Catalonia. After speaking with Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy, he tweeted he shared Madrid's "constitutional arguments" that Sunday's independence referendum in Catalonia was illegal. Police were sent to prevent the vote, with more than 800 people injured, according to Catalan authorities. Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker also spoke to Rajoy on Monday.