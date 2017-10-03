By EUOBSERVER

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic accused the EU of "hypocrisy" and using double standards after the European Commission had said the Catalan independence referendum was illegal. Serbia vowed never to recognise the independence of Kosovo, which unilaterally declared its secession from Serbia in 2008, a move recognised by most EU countries. A commission spokesman said Monday that comparisons between Spain and Serbia couldn't be drawn because "Spain is a member state."