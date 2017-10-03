By EUOBSERVER

Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble, who is about to step down as finance minister and become president of the Bundestag, said that his country's democratic institutions are strong enough to withstand the arrival of far-right AfD as the third largest party in parliament. Schaeuble told Bild am Sonntag: "Our free, democratic system, based on the rule of law, is so strong that nobody can wreck it, neither from within nor from without."