Tuesday

3rd Oct 2017

Ticker

Schaeuble says Germany can withstand AfD challenge

By

Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble, who is about to step down as finance minister and become president of the Bundestag, said that his country's democratic institutions are strong enough to withstand the arrival of far-right AfD as the third largest party in parliament. Schaeuble told Bild am Sonntag: "Our free, democratic system, based on the rule of law, is so strong that nobody can wreck it, neither from within nor from without."

Opinion

Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?

Has the long decline of Austria's mainstream parties finally come to an end? The centre-right People's Party seems to have successfully reinvented itself...or has it simply stolen the far-right Freedom Party's clothes?

EU Commission's credibility eroding, says Catalonia

A former commission official who now represents the Catalan government says some European commissioners do not agree with the EU commission's official statement on Catalonia's bid for independence from Spain.

Opinion

Black day for democracy in Spain

A state that uses violence on its own citizens who are in the process of enacting their democratic rights raises the urgent and difficult question of whether it still may call itself democratic.

News in Brief

  1. EU readies new anti-dumping tools
  2. EU medicines agency potential staff loss 'worse than thought'
  3. Report: Corporate lobbyists dominate ECB
  4. 'Salafist' Brussels imam has residency withdrawn
  5. Schaeuble says Germany can withstand AfD challenge
  6. EU wants Ireland to collect Apple's back taxes
  7. 'Speeches are not negotiating positions', Juncker tells May
  8. Serbia criticises EU response to Catalan vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  2. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  4. Center for Data InnovationJoin Us on 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceEHLA Joins Commissioners Navracsics, Andriukaitis and Hogan at EU Week of Sport
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Representative Office Opens in Brussels to Foster Better Cooperation
  7. UNICEFSocial Protection in the Contexts of Fragility & Forced Displacement
  8. CESIJoin CESI@Noon on October 18 and Debate On: 'European Defence Union: What Next?'
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Support Start-Ups
  10. ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids
  11. European Jewish CongressStrong Results of Far Right AfD Party a Great Concern for Germans and European Jews
  12. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules

Latest News

  1. EU court to probe new Facebook data transfer challenge
  2. Key UK ministers emphasise 'bright side' of Brexit
  3. Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?
  4. EU puts May under pressure over Brexit and 'Boris'
  5. EU Commission's credibility eroding, says Catalonia
  6. Black day for democracy in Spain
  7. Lessons learned from EU police academy's soft Brexit
  8. EU Commission calls for dialogue in Catalan crisis