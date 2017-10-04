By EUOBSERVER

MEPs on Wednesday blocked a European Commission proposal to create a definition of which chemicals are so-called endocrine disruptors, and subject to EU rules. The objection was approved by 389 votes against 235. Consumer organisation Beuc praised the decision because, with the new definition, "too many chemicals would escape the regulatory net". Health commissioner Andriukaitis said in a statement he "regrets" the outcome, since "no deal is a bad deal".