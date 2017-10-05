Ticker
Banking agency: no plan to publish review of host bids
By EUOBSERVER
The London-based European Banking Authority (EBA) currently has no plans to publish its review of the eight offers to host the agency after Brexit, a spokeswoman told EUobserver on Wednesday. The EBA had, like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provided the European Commission with input for the commission's assessment of the bids. They were initially kept confidential. The EMA however on Tuesday decided to publish its review.