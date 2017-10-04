Wednesday

The London-based European Banking Authority (EBA) currently has no plans to publish its review of the eight offers to host the agency after Brexit, a spokeswoman told EUobserver on Wednesday. The EBA had, like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provided the European Commission with input for the commission's assessment of the bids. They were initially kept confidential. The EMA however on Tuesday decided to publish its review.

EU urges Spanish and Catalan leaders to talk

MEPs and the European Commission have called on Mariano Rajoy and Carles Puigdemont to "sit together" and find a way out of the crisis over the push for the region's independence, and ruled out any mediation.

EU medicines agency reveals new home preferences

Staff said they preferred to move to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan, or Vienna. More than 70% said they would quit if the agency moved to Athens, Bratislava, Bucharest, Helsinki, Malta, Sofia, Warsaw, or Zagreb.

Catalonia to declare independence in a few days

Spain's king, Felipe VI, said Catalonia's leaders were breaking up the country's unity as hundreds of thousands of Catalans rallied against police violence at Sunday's referendum.

