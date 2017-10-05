By EUOBSERVER

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has invited the leaders of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia for a pre-summit dinner on 18 October in Brussels, Reuters reported Wednesday. The commission has current disputes with, in particular, Hungary and Poland. According to the invitation, cited by the news agency, Juncker wanted to talk to the four leaders about "preserving the unity" of the 27 EU member states that remain after Brexit.